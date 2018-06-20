Mario in for Portugal as Morocco bolster defence

Joao Mario attends a news conference in Kratovo June 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, June 20 — Joao Mario takes the place of Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s midfield as coach Fernando Santos makes one change for today’s Group B match against Morocco at the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo will again line up alongside Goncalo Guedes in attack as the Real Madrid star seeks to build on his brilliant hat-trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening game.

Morocco coach Herve Renard has attempted to counter the threat of the “absolutely exceptional” Ronaldo by going with a back four, as Manuel Da Costa comes into the side in central defence.

Nabil Dirar slots in at right-back as Romain Saiss and Amine Harit drop to the bench, while Khalid Boutaib replaces Ayoub El Kaabi up front as Renard makes three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Iran.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup match between Portugal and Morocco in Group B in Moscow today (1200 GMT kick-off):

Portugal (4-4-2)

Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva; Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt)

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Morocco (4-2-3-1)

Monir El Kajoui; Nabil Dirar, Mehdi Benatia (capt), Manuel Da Costa, Achraf Hakimi; Mbark Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi; Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyach; Khalid Boutaib

Herve Renard (FRA)

Referee: Mark Geiger (USA) — AFP