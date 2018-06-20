Guan Eng: Government to reopen Beng Hock probe

Teoh Shuw Hoi, the mother of late Malaysian political aide Teoh Beng Hock, walks towards the courtroom while holding a portrait of her son in Kuala Lumpur on February 14, 2011. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to reopen investigations into the death of DAP aide Teoh Beng Hock.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the decision was made following a Cabinet meeting earlier today, with the endorsement of the ministers present.

“When I suggested to the Cabinet that investigations should be reopened, it was made clear that we want to bring justice to Teoh Beng Hock’s family.

“We will need to consult the Attorney General and the details on the formal structure will be clearer later,” Lim, who is also finance minister, told the media at the party headquarters here.

Teoh, who was aide to Selangor executive councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah, fell to his death at the then-Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Shah Alam in 2009 after overnight questioning by MACC officers.

MORE TO COME