Minister: RTM prepared to host Umno presidential debate

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — State broadcaster RTM can provide a platform for an Umno presidential debate if one is required, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

“If they need a platform for the debate, I will bring the matter to RTM, it’s not a problem,” Gobind told reporters during a press conference here.

He was responding to comments by Umno presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who said that he would like to debate other candidates in the Umno presidential race.

Fellow candidate Khairy Jamaluddin also welcomed the call for debate and said that it would demonstrate democracy in Umno.

Acting president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Tengku Razaleigh and Khairy are the key names gunning for the Umno presidency in the upcoming party election on June 30.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak resigned as Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman after his party’s historic defeat in the 14th general election.

It was the first time that BN and Umno lost federal power since their respective formations.