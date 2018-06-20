Najib, Ab Rauf withdraw suit against Mkini

A general view of Malaysiakini’s newsroom in Kuala Lumpur May 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Umno executive secretary Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh today applied to withdraw their suit against Mkini Dotcom Sdn Bhd, Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan and former chief editor Fathi Aris Omar over a series of readers’ posts published on the website four years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Faizah Jamaludin allowed the application after meeting the counsel for all parties involved in chambers here with no order to cost.

Lawyer Nor Hazira Abu Haiyan, representing Najib and Ab Rauf, when met by reporters said the suit was withdrawn with no liberty for refiling.

Lawyer A Surendra, representing Mkini Dotcom, Steven Gan and Fathi Aris, when asked the plaintiffs’ reason for withdrawing the suit, said no reason was given.

The suit was filed on May 30, 2014 by Najib, in his personal capacity and Ab Rauf, on behalf of Umno.

It centred on two articles published by Malaysiakini on the www.malaysiakini.com portal in the Yoursay column on May 14, 2014, last year, namely ‘A case of the PM reaping what he sows’ and ‘How much will Najib spend to keep Terengganu?’.

They claimed that the publication of the two articles had marred their reputation and sparked allusions that Umno was incompetent as a political body and the backbone of the Barisan Nasional. — Bernama