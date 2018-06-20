PRS wants more development funds for rural, semi-urban areas

PRS secretary general Datuk Joseph Salang (seated, centre) speaks to the press in Kuching June 20, 2018. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 20 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) today asked the state government to substantially increase development expenditure in the state Budget for next year to speed up rural development.

Its secretary general Datuk Joseph Salang said the increase should not pose a problem since Sarawak has large state reserves of about RM31 billion.

“We are not asking that the state’s coffers to be empty, but use some of it for development purposes,” he told reporters here.

He said it was not just the rural areas that required more development funds, but also under-served semi-urban areas.

“They cry for water and electricity, better roads and other facilities, but who will help them if not the state government?” he asked.

Salang, who is former Julau MP, said these people will turn their backs on the state ruling parties and throw their support behind Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the next state election if the state government does not attend to their basic needs.

“It is not only PRS that will lose its seats, but also other parties will also lose theirs and also lose the state government to PH,” he said.

He said that the plight of the rural communities has been raised by PRS president Tan Sri James Masing, who suggested that the state government use some of the state’s reserves on development projects in rural areas.

He said Masing’s suggestion had been twisted to make it appear that he wanted all the reserves to be used.

Salang said a PRS delegation will seek an appointment with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg to brief him on Masing’s suggestion.

He said PRS did not want Abang Johari to be unduly concerned by what was being reported by the media.

“We want to meet him in case he got rattled by this wide media reporting (on Masing’s suggestion on the use of state’s reserves),” he said.

Salang said he did not want to speculate if certain quarters had a hidden agenda against PRS and Masing.