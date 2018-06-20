Annuar Musa pledges to re-engineer Umno

Annuar said Umno’s spirit and philosophy would continue to be defended while the approaches and practices would be changed.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today he has offered himself as a candidate for the Umno deputy presidency to re-engineer the party as a platform of the struggle for Muslims, Bumiputeras and Malaysians as a whole.

Describing himself as the most senior person still in the leadership line-up of the party, he said he would not withdraw from the contest for the No. 2 post as he wanted to help bring about the necessary changes following the party’s worst defeat in its history in the 14th general election last month.

“Inevitably, a re-engineering must involve major changes. Changes not only to individuals but also to the party policies, organisation, strategy and modus operandi. I am willing to work with the (incoming) Umno president and supreme council to ensure that these changes are carried out with full commitment, care, order and wisdom,” he said in a statement.

Annuar, who retained the Ketereh parliamentary seat in the election that saw the Barisan Nasional (BN) defeated by Pakatan Harapan, said Umno’s spirit and philosophy would continue to be defended while the approaches and practices would be changed.

“The concept and participation of Umno in BN should be reviewed. The principle of racial consensus needs to be renewed, and the way the party looks forward should be pragmatic and it should examine the various options available to achieve the ideals of defending the religion, race and beloved homeland.

“Most importantly, this can be achieved by wisely getting the members’ collective mandate,” he said, adding that he had been an Umno division chief for 31 years and a member of the supreme council for 28 years and was one of the pro-tem members of Umno Baru in rebuilding Umno from the rubble of the 1987 power struggle between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

At the same time, when Umno was engineered and strengthened, its leadership doors and windows should be opened wide to the young people who would pursue the party’s struggle, he said, and sought the support of the delegates for his election as the new deputy president in the election on June 30.

Besides Annuar, Negri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who was the mentri besar of the state before the general election, has also announced his candidacy for the post. — Bernama