Selangor Sultan defends new MB’s appointment

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today refuted claims that the new Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and his predecessor Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had failed to garner Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) support for the post.

In a statement today, the Selangor palace confirmed that the state ruler had, on June 7, received a letter from PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail that carried the names of three potential candidates to fill in Azmin’s shoes after the latter was appointed economic affairs minister.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the deputy prime minister, had sought the Sultan’s consent for any of the candidates deemed competent to be sworn in as the new mentri besar.

“The letter, dated June 7, by PKR president had also indirectly cancelled out prior letters written by heads of Selangor political parties to His Majesty.

“After careful considerations and obtaining views from Azmin, His Majesty has consented to the appointment of one of the candidates, which is Amirudin, who is also Sungai Tua assemblyman as the Selangor mentri besar for the 14th term,” the statement read.

This was in response to claims by Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad yesterday, who questioned Amirudin’s appointment despite allegedly not having PH’s “blessings”.

In a press conference, Idris said he was “saddened” by the turn of events and claimed that he had the support of all PH parties, while Amirudin only had Azmin’s backing.

Idris also claimed that Azmin had installed himself as the mentri besar on May 11, as there were rumours that he was supposed to take up the post, instead of the Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman.

The palace then pointed out that the state Ruler has discretionary powers to appoint a mentri besar as provided for under the state constitution.

It said Azmin’s nomination as MB immediately after the 14th general election was agreed upon by all PH leaders and decided based on his dedicated work as MB that had led PH to win more seats in the poll.

“Prior to Azmin’s swearing-in, leaders of the component parties had submitted a letter to the Sultan nominating Azmin as the candidate for the post.

“Therefore, it is incorrect for Ijok assemblyman to say that he (Idris) was nominated for the post of mentri besar.

“The Selangor palace always adheres to legal provisions and conventions in any actions and will not intervene in political matters,” it said.