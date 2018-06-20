Selangor MB optimistic water-restructuring issue will be resolved next month

Amirudin clocks in for work at the mentri besar office this morning. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 20 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari is confident that the much-delayed water industry restructuring in the state will be finalised soon.

He said the matter would be the main agenda during his meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad scheduled this evening and with Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali next.

“There may have been differences in views between the federal and state governments (resulting in delay of the water industry restructuring).

“But this time around, I am confident both parties will be able to work out a solution to resolve the issue before the July 31 deadline is up,” he told reporters when met at his office here, today.

The water industry restructuring process in Selangor has long been delayed following the failure of the state government and then Barisan Nasional (BN)-led federal government to come to an agreement on the value that should be offered for the takeover of Syarikat Pengeluaran Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (SPLASH).

Amirudin, who is also Sungai Tua state assemblyman succeeded Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as mentri besar after the latter was appointed minister of economic affairs in the federal government.

In the meantime, Amirudin said he would discuss with the state executive councillors on making a slight reshuffle on the existing list of portfolios and the decision would be announced next week.

He added that a deputy mentri besar position would not be created. — Bernama