Take a look at how the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards went down

BILBAO (Spain), June 20 — The awards have been handed out, and the last of the champagne bottled popped and emptied.
At last night’s World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, Italy’s Massimo Bottura reclaimed the title of best dining destination on the planet for a second time for his Modena restaurant Osteria Francescana.
Though not without its controversies — critics have called the awards methodology opaque while partnerships and sponsorships have also been called into question — the World’s 50 Best Restaurants remain one of the most influential gastronomy events of the year.
Here’s how the event went down in photos from the attendees, some of the top chefs in the world:
Winners of last night’s event celebrate their awards
Chef Massimo Bottura and his wife Lara Gilmore
Roca brothers Josep, Jordi and Joan of El Celler de Can Roca
France’s Cedric Grolet celebrates his win of best pastry chef
Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, gets cheeky
Peruvian chef Gaston Acurio, recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, gets cheeky
Clare Smyth (right), was named this year’s best female chef. She poses with Spain’s Elena Arzak, also a former winner.
Clare Smyth (right), was named this year's best female chef. She poses with Spain's Elena Arzak, also a former winner.
Chef Daniel Humm’s New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park fell from first to fourth place this year. In his Insta post with business partner Will Guidara (left), he muses whether or not the closure last year could have affected their standing but says “we’ll be back.” — AFP-Relaxnews