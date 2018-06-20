Najib returns to KL aboard Malaysia Airlines plane

Najib and his family arrived in Langkawi on June 16. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is back in the national capital after a four-day holiday in the Kedah resort island of Langkawi.

The Pekan MP under a corruption investigation over his brainchild 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fuelled speculation of abscondment last week when pictures of him, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their many pieces of luggage spread over social media.

“Alhamdulillah, my family and I are safely back in Kuala Lumpur.

“Thanks to all staff at the Westin Langkawi and MAS for taking care of us throughout our travel,” he tweeted in Malay this afternoon.

Alhamdulillah, saya dan keluarga selamat kembali ke Kuala Lumpur.



Terima kasih kepada semua yang bertugas di hotel Westin Langkawi dan syarikat penerbangan MAS kerana menjaga saya dan keluarga sepanjang perjalanan. pic.twitter.com/D6pWG4c0bf — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 20, 2018

Najib included several snapshots in which he shook hands with the Malaysia Airlines’ ground staff on the tarmac.

Pictures of Najib and Rosmah and several trolleys load of luggage at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Selangor and later at the Langkawi International Airport in Kedah started spreading through the internet on social media platforms on June 16.

Both the police and Immigration assured the public that they were keeping track of Najib and Rosmah’s movements after several Malaysians expressed alarm when a Facebook user claimed to have spotted Najib near the hallway for international departures.

Speculation spread like wildfire, claiming Najib was attempting to fly from Langkawi to Myanmar, China and finally Kazakhstan. Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib is married to Daniyar Kessibayev, the nephew of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Both Najib and Rosmah have mostly kept to their mansion in Taman Duta here in the past one month after the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition lost federal power in the May 9 general election.

In the early days after the BN electoral defeat, Najib has said he and Rosmah had planned to fly to Indonesia for a short holiday and for self-reflection but were thwarted when the Immigration put them on the no-fly list.