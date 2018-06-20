Ariana Grande’s ‘The Light is Coming’ is here

Singer Ariana Grande revealed that her upcoming album 'Sweetener' will drop on August 17 and is now available for pre-order. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — After many teases and lots of buzz, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj have released their joint track The Light is Coming.

The joint track is now available everywhere to stream or download.

The track is the second collaborative track between the two artists to come out in the past week, following Minaj’s Bed, which dropped last week and will feature on Minaj’s upcoming album Queen.

A video for The Light is Coming is to follow shortly, set to premiere today at noon Eastern time exclusively on the Reebok website. Grande is one of Reebok’s creative partners for their spring/summer 2018 campaigns.

Grande likewise revealed key details about her upcoming album: Sweetener will drop on August 17 and is now available for pre-order. — AFP-Relaxnews