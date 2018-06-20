Minister: Health Ministry’s Health Promotion Board to go

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad arrives for a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has decided to abolish the Health Promotion Board (MySihat) as part of its rationalisation plan, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

“Few things I would like to report briefly. In the Cabinet meeting earlier, we decided to abolish MySihat. We have finalised it, and it will be done as soon as possible.

“This is within the rationalisation framework which we have begun, and the rest will follow later, because we need time to make decisions,” Dzulkefly told a press conference in his office here.

MySihat is a statutory body placed under the Health Ministry. It was established in 2006 and is governed by an independent body consisting of representatives from relevant ministries, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and professionals who are experts in health promotion. The body aims to promote health.

Dzulkefly also said the government would form a Health Advisory Council to oversee matters related to the ministry, troubleshoot issues, provide policy advice and undertake advocacy.

‘Secondly, is to do with the formation of a Health Advisory Council, which we tabled during the Cabinet meeting this morning, and it was decided by the Cabinet that the formation of the Health Advisory Council should continue,” he said.

MORE TO COME