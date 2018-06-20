Contracts for RM5b coastal highway project will be open tender, says Sarawak DCM

Masing said the chief minister wanted the process of awarding the contracts to be ‘very transparent’. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 20 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has directed that contracts for the construction of a RM5 billion coastal highway project will be awarded through open tender, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing said today.

He said the chief minister wanted the process of awarding the contracts to be “very transparent” and that they will not be awarded through direct negotiation.

“The whole project be divided into packages so that more contractors will benefit,” Masing, who is also the state minister of infrastructure development and transportation, told reporters at a press conference.

He said presently no contracts have been awarded to any contractors yet as details of the project were still being finalised by the state Public Works Department.

Masing dismissed claims that the coastal highway project has already been awarded.

“It is not true. The state government has not awarded any contract to any company,” he said,

The coastal highway project, to connect Sematan in the south to Miri in the north, covering a distance of about 900km, is scheduled to be completed in 10 years’ time.

The coastal highway will also involve the construction of 11 bridges, crossing Sungai Sadong, Sungai Samarahan, Sungai Rambungan, Sungai Lupar, Sungai Igan, Sungai Rajang, Sungai Saribas, Sungai Krian, Sungai Paloh, Muara Lassa and Kuala Kemena.

Sungai Sadong bridge and Sungai Samarahan bridges have already been completed, while construction work on Sungai Rambungan and Batang Igan bridge projects will start before the end of this year.

Masing said the highway project will open up coastal areas, benefitting the villages and small towns along the way.