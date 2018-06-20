Florence + The Machine share new track ‘Big God’

Florence + the Machine have released a new single from ‘High as Hope.’ — Picture courtesy of Florence + the Machine

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Florence + The Machine have released a new single from their soon-to-drop album High as Hope, along with a video that is available exclusively via Apple Music for now.

On the track, Florence Welch sings of love and longing over a sparse, piano-led accompaniment.

Big God got its premiere on Zane Lowe’s Apple radio show Beats yesterday evening, and the following morning, the video for the track—directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Akram Khan and Florence Welch — got its premiere on Apple Music. — AFP-Relaxnews