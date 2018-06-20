Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Florence + The Machine share new track ‘Big God’

Published 1 hour ago on 20 June 2018

Florence + the Machine have released a new single from ‘High as Hope.’ — Picture courtesy of Florence + the Machine
Florence + the Machine have released a new single from ‘High as Hope.’ — Picture courtesy of Florence + the Machine

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — Florence + The Machine have released a new single from their soon-to-drop album High as Hope, along with a video that is available exclusively via Apple Music for now.

On the track, Florence Welch sings of love and longing over a sparse, piano-led accompaniment.

Big God got its premiere on Zane Lowe’s Apple radio show Beats yesterday evening, and the following morning, the video for the track—directed by Autumn de Wilde and choreographed by Akram Khan and Florence Welch — got its premiere on Apple Music. — AFP-Relaxnews

 

Related Articles

In Showbiz

Up Next

Loading...