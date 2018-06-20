Minister: Azmin to lead taskforce on pharmaceutical monopoly

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will be leading a special taskforce to study the alleged monopoly of drug supplies for public hospitals, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

The taskforce will be made up of the Health Ministry, the Economic Affairs Ministry, the Transport Ministry, as well as the Agriculture Ministry.

“I want to say firstly, when the matter was discussed, this monopoly issue was not only raised by my ministry, the Health Ministry, but also the Agriculture and Transport Ministries.

“In short, the Cabinet, the prime minister has formed a taskforce, led by the economic affairs minister, with members from the ministries I mentioned — health, agriculture and transport,” Dzulkefly told a press conference here.

MORE TO COME