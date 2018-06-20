Here’s your chance to meet the Thai heartthrobs of ‘Brother of the Year’ in KL

Nichkhun Horvejkul, Sunny Suwanmethanont and Urassaya Sperbund, who headline the Thai rom-com, will be visiting Malaysia along with director Vithaya Thongyuyong. — Picture courtesy of CinemaOnline

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 June — We can already hear the fans screaming the moment they read this amazing news: the Thai heartthrobs and sweetheart of Brother of the Year are coming down to Malaysia for a 1-day only promotional tour this July.

Nichkhun Horvejkul, Sunny Suwanmethanont and Urassaya Sperbund, who headline the Thai rom-com, will be visiting Malaysia along with director Vithaya Thongyuyong.

On 3 July, the quartet will make their first appearance at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, Ground Floor, Centre Court at 7pm.

They will then head to GSC Mid Valley for an exclusive Fans Meet & Greet Screening at 8.30pm.

Nichkhun and Sunny fans will surely love this as both actors will be at the cinema to greet their fans, so here’s your big chance to see the two stars up close and personal!

Tickets for the screening are already available for purchase now. Priced at RM40, the special screening bundle also includes an exclusive Brother of the Year T-shirt and a popcorn and soft drinks combo.

Brother of the Year is scheduled to open in Malaysian cinemas this 28 June.

However, fans who can’t wait to catch the movie in cinemas can start watching it from this weekend as sneak previews will be screened at selected cinemas from 22 June till 24 June. — CinemaOnline