Broadband prices in Malaysia to drop by 25pc year-end, says Gobind

Gobind Singh Deo holds a press conference in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Broadband prices in Malaysia could be reduced by up to 25 per cent by the end of the year, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo announced today.

This was following the ministry’s implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) revision starting on June 8.

The MSAP revision affects wholesale broadband prices, and Gobind said that retail prices for broadband should also drop accordingly.

“I hope this will reduce broadband prices by at least 25 per cent by the end of the year,” he said.

Previously, Gobind had pointed out that Malaysians are paying more for internet access compared to neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Thailand.

