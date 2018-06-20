‘IP Man’ actor Donnie Yen all alone on Father’s Day

Donnie admitted that he gets slightly confused with work at times since he is producing two movies at the same time. — Picture via Instagram/Donnie Yen

HONG KONG, June 20 — Alone on his own on Father’s Day, martial arts actor Donnie Yen says that he doesn’t mind not having been around his family on the special day at all.

As reported on Mingpao, the actor who attended the launch of a new hotel recently, shared that wife Cissy Wang had brought their two children to London to attend a cousin’s wedding on Father’s Day, while he himself has been busy filming his new movie.

“Mother’s Day is more important to the family than Father’s Day. But my wife has always been very mindful of these things. Anyway, it doesn’t matter. They’re always in my heart,” he said.

On the other hand, Donnie admitted that he gets slightly confused with work at times since he is producing two movies at the same time.

When asked if he is able to multitask when it comes to his personal life as well, Donnie admitted that it would be impossible.

“You can do that with movies. But it’s impossible to do the same thing in dealing with home affairs. Fortunately, I have a good wife that helps me deal with it,” he said.

On the other hand, the actor recently shared a throwback photo of him as a child in his father’s arm, writing, “Happy Father’s Day Baba! I remember all the things my father used to say to me and they all came true as I’d became a dad myself! And although you’re old school, I guess I am too! But I like to take this opportunity to say I love you Baba.” — CinemaOnline