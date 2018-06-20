Jamal Yunos: Burglary at my home was premeditated

Jamal refuted earlier media reports claiming the burglary was committed by disgruntled employees and personal aides who were not paid their wages on time. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — Umno division leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos claimed today that the burglary at his home in Ampang by four unidentified individuals on Sunday was premeditated.

“This is the second time my house has been broken into even though I have hired two security guards to keep watch over my house.

“Such an incident triggers suspicion and has made me very worried of the possibility that the entire burglary was pre-planned,” he said in a statement without naming the parties involved today.

Jamal also refuted earlier media reports claiming the burglary was committed by disgruntled employees and personal aides who were not paid their wages on time.

“What also puzzles me is how did that statement obtained by the media know the amount and type of items stolen from my house?” he said.

In the 8.30am incident, four suspects carted away one oversized luggage bag, several pairs of spectacles of various brands, three mobile phones and two closed-circuit television (CCTV) decoders from the house.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said no arrests have been made so far.

Two weeks ago, Jamal nominated himself as a candidate for the Umno Youth chief post in the party polls on June 30 despite being a wanted fugitive with an arrest warrant issued against him.