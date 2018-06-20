Is this the ultimate Harry Potter food battle?

'Hungarian Horntail’ goulash by Jamie. — Screen capture via YouTube/Sortedfood

LONDON, June 20 — In their latest video, the guys from Sortedfood take all things magical and turn them into delicious recipes fit for any Potterhead.

The amateur cooks from the popular YouTube channel attempted to recreate Harry Potter’s favourite snacks as well as meals inspired by the famous books and films.

Their picks ranged from simple chocolate wands made from butter biscuits coated in melted chocolate, to more complicated recipes like 'Woody Treacle Tart' and ‘Hungarian Horntail’ goulash.

Catch all the fun in the video below: