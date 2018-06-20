Catch Charlie Puth in Asia later this year!

Charlie Puth is bringing his ‘Voicenotes Asia Tour’ beginning 29 October to 14 November to seven countries in Asia. — Picture courtesy of TheHive.Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — He’s only One Call Away!

Well, not exactly, but considering how the first half of 2018 went by, it’s no rocket science that October onwards — where a slew of Charlie Puth concerts are set to take place in Asia — will quite feel like just a short call away.

The 26-year-old artiste is bringing his “Voicenotes Asia Tour” beginning 29 October to 14 November to seven countries in Asia!

The confirmed locations and dates so far are: Bangkok (29 Oct), Hong Kong (4 Nov), Manila (6 Nov), Seoul (8 Nov), Taipei (10 Nov), Singapore (13 Nov) and Kuala Lumpur (14 Nov).

The tour is held in conjunction with the release of his second album Voicenotes back in May.

Puth first rose to fame with his hit song See You Again with Wiz Khalifa. His debut album, Nine Track Mind went on to feature collaborations with popular artistes like Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor. — TheHive.Asia