Anwar was finance minister, listen to him, Khairy tells Guan Eng

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Former minister Khairy Jamaluddin today urged Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to heed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s caution against issuing statements that could spook the market.

Khairy, in echoing concerns expressed by the PKR de facto leader, said while he understood the need for Lim to be transparent about state finances, the economy could suffer repercussions if the minister continuously issued negative statements about the national debt.

“I understand if the minister feels the need to unearth and expose the malpractices of the previous administration,” Khairy told a press conference here.

“But as a minister of finance, investors and businesses will rely on his statements to make decisions so I think maybe it is best if he tries to change his approach.”

Anwar was reported as telling Lim to be mindful of his public remarks which could move markets now that the latter is finance minister.

In response, Lim said he was instructed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to expose financial scandals.

Lim also said he did not have the power to instruct other ministers to publicise financial scandals that had occurred under the purview of the Finance Ministry.

The DAP secretary-general also said he had conveyed the message to Anwar previously.