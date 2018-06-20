Melaka woman crushed to death by tree branch

MELAKA, June 20 — A 23-year-old woman was killed after the SYM motorcycle she was riding was hit by a falling tree branch while on her way to work in Jalan Ayer Keroh Lama, Bukit Beruang here today.

In the 8am incident, Intan Syahira Ahmad Safri died at the scene following serious injuries.

The second child of four siblings was riding the machine from her rented house in Bukit Beruang to a factory in Ayer Keroh in heavy rain when the mishap occurred.

Her body was taken to the Forensic Department of Melaka Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Central Melaka District deputy police chief Supt Mohd Kamal Zainal, when contacted, confirmed the incident, saying that the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama