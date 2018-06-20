Perak drops medal target from 70 to 50 golds

State youth, sports and human capital development committee chairman, Howard Lee Chuan How, announces the new target today. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 20 — Perak is now aiming to win 50 gold medals, instead of 70 in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) this September.

State youth, sports and human capital development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said the revised gold medal haul was more realistic with the ability and preparation of the state team.

“There have been injuries and there have been changes in performance from our side and our competition’s side,” Lee told reporters after holding a three-day long discussion with the coaches and managers of each team in the state contingent.

“There are so many factors at play here because this is sports. Some factors were not taken into account in January and many things have changed,” he added.

The 70-gold medal tally was set by former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir in January.

Lee stressed that the reduced gold target does not reflect the state’s lack of confidence in its 700 athletes who will be taking part in Sukma.

He noted that the state was still aiming to finish the games as overall champion, adding that the 50-gold tally will be enough to reach the mark.

Lee said it was unnecessary to place an unrealistic target on the athletes without considering the surrounding factors — even if Perak was hosting the games this time.

Perak’s best Sukma gold haul came during the 2002 games in Sabah, where it won 49 golds.

Lee said expectations had to be managed, as an unnecessarily high target could be a source of undue pressure for Perak’s athletes.

“This is just a target, and setting a target of 50 golds doesn’t mean that we will only win 50. I believe in under-promising and over-delivering,” Lee noted.

“This isn’t a target we plucked out of the sky because it came from the team’s leadership. We must now work towards exceeding these targets.

“It is time to give our athletes whatever they need to win, as well as the respect they deserve.”