Open debate against Ku Li, Zahid? Bring it on, says Khairy

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Umno presidential contender Khairy Jamaluddin today said he welcomes the proposal for an open debate between candidates vying for the party’s top post.

The outgoing Umno Youth chief said party grassroots would likely receive the idea positively, and that it would make the party more open and democratic.

This, Khairy said, could in turn help rebuild Umno’s image.

“Yes, of course,” he replied when a reporter posed the question at a press conference here.

“A debate will not only strengthen politics in Umno but also Malaysian politics as a whole.

“This will allow party members to evaluate for themselves the vision, ideals and proposals of the candidates and judge them based on substance.”

