New Selangor MB calls on Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari at his office in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — The new Selangor Mentri Besar, Amirudin Shari, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today at the latter’s office in Perdana Putra.

Amirudin, who assumed duty today, arrived at about 2.30pm and met with Dr Mahathir for about 40 minutes.

He told reporters afterward that Dr Mahathir congratulated him and gave some advice on the administration of Selangor.

“He (Dr Mahathir) also shared his views on the functions of the state government in assisting in the growth and development of the country as well as the people, particularly the Bumiputeras.

“He spoke of several aspects of management and the need to ensure that people are empowered and assisted rather than pampered with subsidies,” he said.

Amirudin said the advice and instructions from the prime minister were important and useful for him as the new head of administration of the Selangor government.

Amirudin, 38, who is the state assemblyman for Sungai Tua, was sworn in yesterday as the new mentri besar before the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at Istana Alam Shah in Klang.

He succeeded Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who has been appointed as the minister for economic affairs in the Federal Cabinet of Dr Mahathir.

Asked whether a dispute over the post of Selangor mentri besar would upset him, Amirudin said: “Insya-Allah (God willing), I am very focused right on the first day at my job.

“I believe in teamwork and undivided support from all quarters. These are the recipes for excellence that will be adhered to,” he said.

Ijok state assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad had claimed that Pakatan Harapan leaders had preferred him to be the mentri besar. — Bernama