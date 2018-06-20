Khairy campaigns on new Umno VP posts for women, Sabahans

Khairy Jamaluddin speaks to media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Outgoing Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said today he would create two new vice-presidency posts reserved for women and a leader from Sabah if he is elected president.

The move will be part of the Umno presidency contender’s effort to reform the party, which he said will be the primary theme of his campaign in the June 30 party election.

Khairy also promised to guarantee an open contest for the number one post by abolishing provisions in Umno’s constitution that shielded past presidents from potential competition.

This means members will no longer be able to table resolutions to prevent the top posts from being contested, and ensure they are open to challenge every three years without any delays.

“We must celebrate democracy within Umno... this means every three years, we will have elections and there can be no delays,” Khairy told the first press conference held after he announced his Umno presidency bid.

“We will abolish (parts of the constitution) so there will be no more election delay... doing this, having elections every three years will ensure leaders are held accountable,” he added.

