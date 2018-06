Kurz told reporters of the meeting ahead of a joint cabinet meeting with Bavarian ministers. — Reuters pic

“There will probably be a meeting this week between Angela Merkel, me and other heads of state and government on the issue of migration policy,” Kurz told reporters ahead of a joint cabinet meeting with ministers from the German state of Bavaria. — Reuters