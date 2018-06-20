Penang sports tourism gets boost from Asia-Pac Games, says mayor

MBPP Mayor Yew Tung Seang (left) checks on preparations at the city stadium for the Asia Pacific Masters Games 2018. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — The inaugural Asia Pacific Masters Games (APMG) to be held in Penang this September will promote sports tourism in the state, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Yew Tung Seang said today.

The APMG, which features 22 different sports that range from running to archery, will be attracting participants and their families from all over the Asia-Pacific.

Yew, who is also the APMG vice organising chairman, said the state government allocated RM4.5 million for the event that will span a period of nine days between September 7 and 15.

“As of today, we have about 1,700 participants from 47 countries who gave registered for the APMG events,” he said in his speech when announcing the APMG marathon and cycling events at the Penang Stadium.

Out of the 1,700 participants, 326 have signed up for athletics and another 49 for cycling events.

He said they hoped to be able to attract more than 5,000 participants for all of the 22 sports events.

The APMG 2018 kicked off with a torch run on April 28 in Kudat, Sabah.

The torch run, which stretched across 15 days in Sabah, was from Kudat to Low’s Peak, to Beaufort, Labuan and then to Sarawak from Limbang.

The run went on hiatus during the fasting month and has now continued from Miri to Bintulu before heading to Sibu and Kuching.

It will then continue in Peninsular Malaysia before culminating in the opening ceremony of APMG 2018 at the Penang City Stadium on September 8.

The APMG is similar to the World Masters Games, an international multi-sports event that is meant for athletes over the age of 30.

APMG 2018 Penang is open to all participants above the age of 30 years, except for its swimming events.

The list of sports for participation include athletics, badminton, archery, basketball, cycling, football, lion dance, netball, golf, hockey, shooting, soft ball, squash, Silat, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, bowling, volleyball, weightlifting and wushu.

Interested participants can register at www.apmg2018.com.