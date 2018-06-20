Mohd Imran replaces dad as MRCB group MD

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) today announced the appointment of Mohd Imran Salim as its new group managing director replacing his father, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

The appointment will take effect on July 2.

Salim was instrumental in the company’s transformation and restructuring plans. His private vehicle Gapurna Sdn Bhd had acquired a 16.6 per cent stake in MRCB in 2013. He had navigated the company to focus its strengths on its engineering expertise.

During Salim’s tenure, MRCB recorded strong growth in its order book and was successful in paring its cutting the gearing ratio from 1.73 times to 0.53 times in 2017.

With the restructuring, MRCB will maintain the number of independent directors on its board to comply with Malaysia’s Code of Corporate Governance, which comes into effect on July 2.

MRCB chairman Tan Sri Azlan Zainol will be redesignated as an independent chairman while all the three independent directors of the company will remain on the board.

Azlan thanked Salim for his services to the company.

“We would like to extend our gratitude, respect and praise for the time, expertise and dedication Tan Sri Salim has given to MRCB. His exemplary dedication and professionalism has no doubt contributed to the success and recognition of the organisation. The Board of Directors is confident that MRCB will continue to grow and prosper steadily ahead,” said Azlan.