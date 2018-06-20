Most Asian currencies firm as investors re-assess trade war risks, Philippine peso falls

The Philippine peso is down 0.12 per cent and not far from falling below a 12-year trough touched on Monday (June 18, 2018). — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Many emerging Asian currencies firmed against a steady US dollar today, a partial recovery from the previous session's losses on fears of knock-on effects from a China-US trade war.

Today's trade may reflect market participants' view of China's responses so far as a simple lack of realistic options, given the extent of US-China trade imbalance, Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy for Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note.

“Technically, China does not have US$200 billion (RM800 billion) worth of imports from the United States to dangle as an equivalent threat.”

The US dollar index against a basket of six major peers gained a meagre 0.05 per cent to 95.133.

China's yuan firmed 0.16 per cent as the fixing rate set by the central bank was firmer than expected, despite it being its weakest in more than five months.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5 per cent to 3,602.71 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent. It had fallen by as much as 1.2 per cent earlier in the day.

Malaysia's ringgit was 0.1 per cent weaker after news that consumer prices rose 1.8 per cent in May from a year earlier on higher fuel and transport prices and rising demand for food.

The inflation rate in May was the quickest since January and topped the 1.4 per cent recorded in April.

Indonesia's currency market has been closed in the week to date for public holidays, but the central bank said yesterday that it was ready to respond to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate increase with another hike of its own to defend the rupiah.

The Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar firmed 0.08 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively, while the South Korean won firmed 0.31 per cent.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.50 percent to claw back some of the ground lost in yesterday's 0.58 per cent decline, which left it at its lowest in more than three weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to release the minutes of its June policy meeting later today.

India's interim finance minister said yesterday the government was open to discussing the RBI's demand for greater powers to regulate the country's large but generally underperforming state banks. Indian banks are burdened by 9.5 trillion rupees (RM556.85 billion) of non-performing loans as of last year.

Today's rate decisions

The central banks of Thailand and the Philippines are scheduled to hold meetings later in the day to decide monetary policy but the performance of the currencies on the day were starkly divergent.

Thailand's baht firmed 0.28 per cent while the Philippine peso slid 0.12 per cent and was not far from falling below a 12-year trough touched on Monday.

With no change in Thailand's benchmark rate expected, the baht firmed for the first time this week after losing more than 1 per cent in the week to Tuesday's close after comments by the Thai finance minister on Monday hurt the currency.

The minister said that a weaker baht would help the country and that he saw no reason for Thailand to raise interest rates.

Meanwhile, the Philippines faced outflows today with the country's benchmark equity index falling as much as 0.6 per cent and heading for a fifth straight losing session.

Opinions on the Philippine central bank potentially raising rates are sharply divided, a Reuters poll found, with the weak peso likely to be the deciding factor. — Reuters