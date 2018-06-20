Esplanade seawall repair to start soon, says Penang mayor

A man takes pictures of giant waves hitting the barrier at the Esplanade beach in Penang September 22, 2016. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — Work to rebuild a long stretch of crumbling seawall along the Esplanade will start in the third quarter, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Yew Tung Seang said.

He said the council had opened the project for tender, which ended recently.

“So, we can expect to start work on it by the third quarter of this year at a cost of about RM15 million,” he said when contacted today.

He said the works will cover about 500m of the seawall.

Earlier this morning, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the seawall will be restored to its historical appearance.

“The project is to recreate it to the olden days where some parts, public can be all down to the small beach area,” he told reporters after visiting the Balik Pulau Market complex.

Chow was commenting on news of strong waves hitting the Esplanade seawall yesterday.

He said the phenomenon was common during the inter-monsoon season.

“This has been happening for decades,” he said.

He said studies have revealed erosion beneath the seawall, so the project to upgrade and rebuild will be implemented soon.

The upgrade is the second phase of an overall North Seafront project that encompasses the whole Esplanade vicinity stretching from Medan Renong up to the clock tower.

The concept masterplan was developed by the George Town Conservation and Development Corporation (GTCDC), a tripartite partnership between the Penang state government's Chief Minister's Incorporated (CMI), Think City Sdn Bhd and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Chow said MBPP is fully funding the upgrade of the seawall.

The North Seafront masterplan is a comprehensive project that are divided into 10 different zones including Dewan Sri Pinang, the two food courts, Fort Cornwallis, the clock tower and the town hall and city hall.

Amongst works planned include the establishment of a formal archaeological site in a dry moat, recreating the moat around Fort Cornwallis, relocating the food court and playground to the godowns at the Seafront and constructing a new Medan Renong food court.