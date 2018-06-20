After Altantuya, DAP sets sights on Teoh Beng Hock case

Teoh Beng Hock’s mother Teng Shuw Hor (centre) and sister Teoh Lee Lan (right) react as they leave the Shah Alam Criminal court while holding Teoh’s portrait in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on January 5, 2011. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Three senior DAP leaders have scheduled a press conference this evening on the death of political aide Teoh Beng Hock while in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s custody in 2009.

The press conference will feature DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and national organising secretary Anthony Loke.

All three are federal ministers.

Teoh, then an aide to Selangor assemblyman Ean Yong Hian Wah, fell to his death from the MACC’s office in Shah Alam after he was taken in for questioning for a corruption investigation.

While three MACC officers were directly blamed in the incident, none were ever convicted over Teoh’s death.

The move today appears to be part of the party’s bid to revisit scandals that occurred during the Najib administration, now that DAP is part of the ruling coalition.

Gobind’s brother, Ramkarpal Singh, has also been representing Setev Shaariibuu, the father of murdered Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu, whose death was regularly linked to Najib’s security detail.

The Bukit Gelugor MP accompanied Setev to lodge a police report today in a bid to trigger fresh investigations into his daughter’s murder in 2006.

Both men will also meet with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening.