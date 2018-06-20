Traffic problems in Subang on top of assemblyman’s to-do list

Besides traffic, Ng said that in her one month in office, many of the grouses brought before her by those in Subang involved land issues. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — At the top of Subang Jaya assemblyman Michelle Ng’s priority list is better traffic conditions in Subang Jaya.

In an interview with Malay Mail, Ng said that one of the biggest problems plaguing Subang Jaya residents is rush-hour traffic.

“The amended route along Persiaran Kewajipan is known to many ‘Subangites’ as an ever congested road, the previous assemblyman Hannah Yeoh had attempted to fix the situation she had initiated a trial traffic management plan but troubleshooting still needs to be done,” she said.

“I make it a point to pass through that route at least once a day to get a feel of what the conditions are.”

On June 9, Ng announced on her Facebook various changes to the route; northbound vehicles travelling from USJ will not be allowed to turn right onto Kesas to head to Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Instead, they must turn left towards Shah Alam and take the nearby elevated U-turn.

This is one of the many trial changes made to alleviate traffic congestion during peak hours.

Besides traffic, Ng added that in her one month in office, many of the grouses brought before her by those in Subang involved land issues.

“There have been many land problems, every area has a specific issue,” she said.

“Although this is more of a federal issue, there is a piece of land in USJ 1 that was designated for the Education Ministry. However there are plans to build a hospital there, something which Subang Jaya is in dire need of.

“We are working closely with Wong Chen to identify what is going to happen to that plot of land,” added Ng.

Separately on a project launched in 2015 involving the Subang Jaya Municipal Council and two universities, Ng said that the Barn Owl programme would be reviewed.

“It was launched in 2015, but I am unsure of the effectiveness of the programme as yet, I will be meeting with those involved in the project after the Raya holidays,” she said.

“I haven’t seen any owls, we must know if the programme is effective and sustainable in the long run we must also see if the owls were microchipped so we can track them down.”