New Selangor MB Amirudin to take pages from both Azmin, Khalid’s playbooks

New Selangor MB Amirudin Shari (left) clocks in at work earlier today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Amirudin Shari has long been in the Selangor government, starting as a state executive councillor (exco) assistant under former mentri besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim, before the latter was ousted in 2014.

Now Selangor MB after serving two terms as an exco under Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Amirudin said he planned to use of the lessons he learned from his two predecessors, both of whom he said laboured tirelessly for the public, albeit with different methods.

“Khalid worked hard in his office and concentrated on ensuring what he believed came true, and his hardworking image was recognised by the public themselves,” he told Malay Mail’s sister publication ProjekMM in an exclusive interview recently.

“Azmin was the same, he even ramped up the hard work, not just by being diligent in office but to also meet the people on the ground to solve various problems.

“So the hardworking image had really helped, and the people really want a government that works for their benefit. That was what I learnt,” he added.

The politician also known as Amir said he will emulate both men’s vigilance against abuse and corruption.

“As top leaders, they proved that abuse of power is unacceptable, including being very careful in utilising their authority so they did not exceed their boundaries.

“This attitude has proven to give positive effect to the administration, by increasing revenue and eliminating wastage,” he said.

Yesterday, Amirudin was sworn in to replace Azmin, who vacated the post to assume his new role as the economic affairs minister in the federal government.

The 16th mentri besar and Sungai Tua state assemblyman is a social science graduate from Universiti Putra Malaysia, and is married with six children.

Amirudin, 38, was mostly involved with improving youth welfare and also overlooked sports development in Selangor.

With his new job, the former programme coordinator for state-linked think tank Institut Kajian Dasar said he is relieved that Selangor does not face issues when it comes to integrity.

“For the record, in the last 10 years of administration, there was no ridiculous issue of excessive purchase and procurement, like building toilets that you cannot even enter,” he said, laughing at his example.

“So when it comes to abuse, the allegations have never stuck, although we were attacked repeatedly. Even if there were, maybe like in Penang, it was only a technical problem or negligence.”

He claimed that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) awareness of public issues since 2008 had served as the key for Azmin and Khalid’s governance.

“For example, the Inisiatif Peduli Rakyat that they do, gets to be PH’s speakers’ speaking points and political ammunitions during ceramah,” he said, referring to the Selangor government’s people-friendly initiatives.

Amirudin admitted that trying to fill in both MBs’ shoes would be a massive task, but his focus is simple: to continue Selangor’s excellent track record, especially as a leading light when it comes to fulfilling public concerns, and development.