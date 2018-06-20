Japanese comedian Zenjiro returns to KL next month for second show (VIDEO)

Zenjiro will perform in Kuala Lumpur for one night only next month. — Picture courtesy of Phoenix PR

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — Zenjiro, the award-winning Japanese comedian, first discovered he was funny in junior high school, during English class.

“The textbook had lots of silly sentences like ‘this is an apple’ or ‘that is a desk’. Who needs to say such things? I told my teacher that the English lesson treated us like a bunch of retarded kids, and she said I was funny. That’s how I realised I could be funny,” he told Malay Mail via email.

Later on, while carving out a career in making people laugh, he would go on to tell people his first joke, which he remembers fondly.

“My first joke was ‘Any Americans? Thank you for the atomic bomb. I'm from Hiroshima’,” he said.

Today, not only is Zenjiro a household name in Japan but he has fans in China, Thailand, India, Canada, Scotland, the US, Australia you name it.

An established multi-lingual comedian, Zenjiro has performed at comedy festivals around the world including Just for Laughs Festivals in Montreal, HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Melbourne Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Rotterdam Comedy Festival.

In 2015, he won the Stand-up Bangkok International Comedy Competition and in 2016, he came in fourth at the 2016 Sacramento Stand-up Competition.

He revealed that vocabulary remains the biggest challenge in incorporating foreign languages in his repertoire.

“I find nuances very difficult to get right,” he said.

“Interacting with the audience can be quite tricky if I am not familiar with the local accent so I’m excited to see how my interaction with Malaysian audiences will go.”

Known for his signature self-deprecating comedy and side-splitting Japanese stereotypes, the comedian is making his way back to Malaysia following last year’s successful show thanks to a large Japanese expat community and Malaysians’ love for Japanese arts and culture.

Back in Japan, Zenjiro said making people laugh is a tough job.

“Social satire and political commentary by comedians are never well-received. Comics are expected to provide light entertainment, very often slapstick and absurdist material, rather than to express their opinions.”

The Japanese comedian said he realised he had a knack for humour back when he was in junior high school. — Picture courtesy of Phoenix PR

Off-stage, the comic described himself as an introvert, who can be “quite mean and self-centred.”

“But having different personalities helps me write material because I can look at things from different angles,” he said.

Like most comedians, Zenjiro admitted he feels pressured to be funny every day.

“I often have nightmares where I am on stage alone and nobody ever laughs,” he said.

Asked if he ever had to tell a joke to save himself from an awkward situation, he recalls an incident that took place years ago, when he overslept for a show by his comedy master.

“He was extremely angry. Then I said, ‘I am late because it's windy’ (it was a calm sunny day).

“He laughed and forgave me. He always told me that comedians have to be able to tell jokes in the most difficult times,” shared Zenjiro.

Catch ‘Zenjiro Live in Malaysia’ on July 14 at Timbre Kuala Lumpur, 8pm. Tickets are priced at RM80, available at zenjiroinkl.peatix.com.