Hannah Yeoh wants regular updates on MACC’s Taman Rimba Kiara probe

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — A federal lawmaker urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to apprise the public regularly on its investigation of Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor and the Federal Territories Foundation (YWP) over a Taman Rimba Kiara land deal.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said she was informed by the MACC that it has opened a file on the matter and is pursuing investigations, but added that the commission urged her to refrain from further public comments on the matter.

Yeoh had campaigned on undoing the dubious land deal ahead of the general election.

“A lot have lodged reports, even residents. We hope MACC can update everyone on the progress, especially on the land deals and what Tengku Adnan has done in Kuala Lumpur,” Yeoh told reporters at her parliamentary office, here.

On May 16, Yeoh and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng lodged reports with the MACC to seek a probe into the sale of 64 parcels of land totalling 170ha and worth RM4.8 billion without open tender, including the one in Taman Rimba Kiara.

A statement issued by Save Taman Rimba Kiara Group claimed YWP procured 4.86ha of Taman Rimba Kiara land in 2014 and entered a joint venture with a developer a proposed mixed development of high-end condominiums and affordable housing block.

The plan involves the construction of nine blocks of 54-storey luxury condominiums totalling 2,000 units and one block of 350 units of affordable housing for the Bukit Kiara longhouse dwellers.

Tengku Adnan previously denied allegations of irregularity and said YWP was not involved in the deal and that he had no knowledge of the park’s land in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI), Kuala Lumpur.