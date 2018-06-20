Magnum punter wins life grand prize, to get RM1,000 every day for 20 years

Magnum's Life Grand Prize encourages customers to not only play responsibly, but to win responsibly as well.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — A Magnum punter will be receiving RM1,000 every day for the next 20 years after he won the new life grand prize introduced by the numbers forecast game operator in April.

“I am shocked that I won the grand prize! I didn’t sleep well for days Even now, I can still feel my heart pounding fast.

“My eight winning numbers are 11-14-17-19-23-25-33-36. These are my lucky numbers, I got some numbers through a dream and some numbers were handpicked by my children,” the punter said when collecting his Magnum Life grand prize at its headquarters.

He said he likes playing Magnum’s System Play 9, where punters choose from nine sets of numbers from one to 36, in the new game to increase his chances at winning.

“I have won smaller prizes in my earlier plays but this time around I won the Grand Prize Wow! I’m truly blessed with this new game. Winning RM1,000 every day for 20 years is truly unbelievable! I definitely will have less financial worries for the next 20 years!” he added.

The winner said he was glad to have the extra income to pay his house loans.

“My next plan is to save the money and when it is enough I will take my wife for her dream holiday,” he said.

The Magnum Life Grand Prize is part of Magnum’s effort to encourage customers to not only play responsibly, but to win responsibly as well.