Would you like some football with your 'putu mayam'?

M. Thirumaran showing the special fired 'idiyapum' at his shop in Taman Desa Rishah in Ipoh. ― Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 20 ― If you're a fan of putu mayam and football, then Manogaran Putu Mayam is the place for you this World Cup.

Located at Taman Desa Rishah here, you can watch the matches “live” on the big screen while enjoying hot freshly-steamed putu mayam.

Instead of roti canai or mee goreng, customers can pick from the 24 types of putu mayam while watching their favourite football team in action.

There is milk putu, chocolate putu, Pepsi putu, Coca-Cola putu, cheese putu, ragi putu, sugee putu, Bob Marley putu, plain putu, Bandung putu, pandan putu and many more.

The owner of the restaurant M. Thirumaran, 29, said that the idea of serving putu mayam to football fans came about because he wanted to create some unique dishes for the customers.

“I started to promote via Facebook and the first day I started, all the putu mayam were sold out.

“The next day, the crowd was even bigger and I didn't have enough chairs and tables to accommodate them,” said Thirumaran, adding he has about 18 tables.

M. Thirumaran serving the customers at his shop in Taman Desa Rishah here.

He added that he made additional putu mayam, as during the first three days of the World Cup customers who came to watch the football match after midnight were disappointed as the putu mayam were sold out.

Thirumaran said that he also offers another unique dish which is fried idiyappam served with chicken and a special spicy sauce.

“Normally, people won't fry idiyappam. I gave it a try and the response from the customers was amazing. Currently, this dish is popular among my customers,” he said.

He said he is planning to hire additional workers and prepare more tables as he believes more people will come as the football matches head to the knock-out round.