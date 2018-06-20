Mohd Ghazali named Education Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — Datuk Dr Mohd Ghazali Abas has been appointed the new secretary-general of the Education Ministry effective today.

He takes over from Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad who went on mandatory retirement on May 22.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, in a statement today, said Mohd Ghazali was previously the secretary-general of the Human Resource Ministry.

He had been in the civil service for 32 years since joining the Administrative and Diplomatic Service on Jan 13, 1986, he said.

“He has gained extensive experience in economic and financial management as well as human capital development,” he said.

Mohd Ghazali had also served as the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) director; Human Resource Ministry deputy secretary-general (operations); Economic Planning Unit (EPU) Human Capital Development Section director and Network Asia Pacific Schools and Institutes of Public Administration and Governance (NAPSIPAG) executive director.

Mohd Ghazali holds a Bachelor of Economics (Hons) degree from the University of Malaya, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, and a PhD in Global Information and Telecommunications from Waseda University, Japan.

Ali said Mohd Ghazali’s knowledge, experience and credibility would enable him to carry out his responsibilities effectively and to continue the mission of the Education Ministry in maintaining a quality education system geared to developing the potential of individuals to meet the aspirations of the nation. — Bernama