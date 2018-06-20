Positive mood sustained at Bursa mid-day

Malaysian stocks are spurred on by bargain hunting and regional buying support at mid-day. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Bursa Malaysia extended its uptrend to mid-day today, spurred by continued bargain-hunting, stronger regional peers and improved crude oil prices.

At 12.30pm, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.65 points higher at 1,718.01 from yesterday's close of 1,715.36.

The index opened 4.30 points firmer at 1,719.66 and moved between 1,717.21 and 1,728.69 throughout the session.

A dealer said bargain hunters continued to take advantage of the sharp fall on the local bourse which recorded an over six-month low yesterday.

“The rebound on regional markets which started in the morning, along with the firmer crude oil prices, also supported Bursa Malaysia,” he said.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei rose 68.89 points or 0.31 per cent to 22,347.37, Singapore's Straits Times gained 10 points or 0.30 per cent to 3,311.35 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 120.25 points, or 0.41 per cent higher at 29,588.40.

As of 12.37pm today, the benchmark Brent crude went up 0.36 per cent to US$75.35 per barrel.

On the broader market, losers slightly outpaced gainers 324 to 318, with 371 counters unchanged, 898 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Volume stood at 966.87 million units valued at RM903.18 million.

For heavyweights, Tenaga bagged six sen to RM14.22, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.40, CIMB edged up two sen to RM5.88, while Maybank was flat at RM9.28 and Public Bank fell 24 sen to RM23.12.

Of the actives, Main Market debutant MI Equipment topped the list in rising 19 sen to RM1.61, Sapura Energy was one sen better at 61 sen, MyEG increased three sen to RM1.01, GSB advanced 3.5 sen to 22 sen and Iris Corp inched up one sen to 16 sen.

BAT was the top gainer, improving RM1.12 to RM37.00, F&N perked 50 sen to RM38.02, Petronas Dagangan went up 36 sen to RM25.02, as Hong Leong Industries and United Plantations strengthened 28 sen each to RM11.48 and RM27.50 respectively.

The FBM Emas Index accumulated 37.09 points to 12,132.33, the FBM70 was 116.72 points higher at 14,738.86, the FBMT100 Index increased 37.28 points to 11,918.62, the FBM Emas Shariah Index perked 45.95 points to 12,214.67 and the FBM Ace Index edged up 13.59 points to 5,246.60.

Sectorwise, the Industrial Index added 21.48 points to 3,145.66, but the Finance Index shed 41.64 points to 17,039.93 and the Plantation Index lost 31.42 points to 7,611.97. — Bernama