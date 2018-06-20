PR1MA housing in Penang now under state govt control

Jagdeep (pic) said he had spoken to the housing and local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin about the state taking charge of PR1MA projects here. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 20 ― The Penang government will be taking charge of 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) projects in the state to ensure they are completed as planned, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

The local government and housing development committee chairman said he had spoken to the housing and local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin about the state taking charge of PR1MA projects here.

“I’ve told her that the state is willing to take charge and ensure these projects are implemented smoothly and she has given the greenlight for us to do so,” he told a press conference at w PR1MA project site in Kampung Kastam here.

He said Zuraida told him that PR1MA projects are not under the housing and local government ministry but under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

He said the ministry is now in the process of sorting out its portfolio and the different projects that were spread out over different agencies.

“So she has fully agreed for the state to take charge of the PR1MA projects here and this is why I am here, checking up on a PR1MA project for the first time,” he said.

Jagdeep said the state approved three PR1MA projects in the state, one in Batu Ferringhi and two in Kampung Kastam, back in 2016.

There are 1,247 units in Batu Ferringhi and 1,823 units in Kampung Kastam bringing the total to 3,071 units of affordable housing and low medium cost units priced RM300,000 and RM72,500 respectively.

“Since the approval for the projects, there has been snail paced progress of the projects,” he said.

Now that the state can oversee and monitor PR1MA projects here, Jagdeep said he will be conducting checks on these projects to make sure there is no delay in the construction progress.

He said the previous Barisan Nasional federal government had claimed that a total 16,569 units of PR1MA units are being built in Penang.

“I’ve checked with both councils and we do not have any record of these projects so I have asked the ministry to find out the location and details of these projects,” he said.

In Kampung Kastam, the first phase will involve 905 units of affordable housing under RM300,000 each and 257 units of low medium cost units of RM72,500 each.

Construction for the first phase of the project, undertaken by Ideal Property Group, will begin by the end of this year.

Ideal Property Executive Chairman Tan Sri Alex Ooi said the project is expected to complete within three years from commencement.