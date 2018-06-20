South-east Asia stocks: Indonesia slumps 2.5pc as trade resumes

The Indonesian Stock Exchange re-opens to steep losses after the Eid Al-Fitr holidays. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 20 — Indonesian shares slumped 2.5 per cent day, their sharpest intraday fall in nearly two months, after trade resumed following a long holiday for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Global equity markets saw a selloff during the Eid holiday and Indonesia is expected to play catch-up, driven by stocks with high foreign ownership such as Bank Central Asia and Bank Mandiri, according to a Trimegah Securities note. Indonesian financial markets were closed from June 11 to 19.

Financials were the biggest losers with Bank Central Asia declining 3.8 per cent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) shedding 6.5 per cent.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks slid 3.6 per cent to its lowest in nearly one month.

Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, the Philippines was down for a fifth straight session while Thailand rose after five consecutive sessions of declines ahead of central bank policy meetings.

The Bank of Thailand is expected is expected to leave its policy interest rate near a record low, while a slim majority of economist expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise rates, according to Reuters polls.

Energy and financial stocks were among the biggest boost in Thailand with PTT PCL climbing 0.5 per cent and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL rising 3.3 per cent.

Malaysian shares were higher after seven straight sessions of falls with Axiata Group Bhd gaining 1 per cent and Genting Bhd adding 1.8 percent.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 per cent last month from a year earlier, meeting market expectations, on stronger fuel and transport prices and rising demand for food, government data showed. — Reuters