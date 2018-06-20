Brake failure likely cause behind fatal Karak bus crash, police say

Azman said the express bus crashed into a road barrier as it descended a slopped part of the highway yesterday. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — A faulty brake may have caused an express bus accident which left one person dead and 36 others injured near the Karak Highway, Gombak yesterday.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Azman Shariat said the express bus travelling from Termeloh, Pahang to Klang, Selangor with 40 people on board, crashed into a road barrier as it descended a slopped part of the highway at 6.30pm.

“The bus travelling on the middle lane failed to avoid another car in front and collided with the barrier after its brake failed,” he told reporters today.

Azman said the sole death was of a 35-year-old woman named Emylia Md Zaki from Jerantut, Pahang. She was found wedged between her seat in the middle part of the bus and the wreckage.

“However the deceased’s two sons aged 13 and 11; and her 41-year-old husband only sustained minor injuries,” he said.

He said 36 passengers sought medical treatment for various minor injuries. Ten were treated at Hospital Selayang, 13 at Hospital Sungai Buloh and the remaining 13 at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“Four other unidentifed passengers did not seek treatment at any hospitals after they were attended to by ambulance personnel,” he added the surviving passengers did not sustain any serious injuries.

He said police also detained the 24-year-old bus driver from Jengka, Pahang and obtained samples of his urine and blood for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.