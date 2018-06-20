Kit Siang: OK to expose wrongdoings

Lim Kit Siang (centre) speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The federal government should be able to reveal past administrative malpractices publicly even if there are downsides to doing so, veteran lawmaker Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP leader added that bringing such matters to public attention were sometimes necessary in order to create a new Malaysia and send the message the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will not tolerate corruption.

“It is okay to expose (the wrongdoings). There are pluses and minuses, but if there are wrongdoings, I think it should be exposed.

“I have been exposing wrongdoings in my last 52 years and there was nothing wrong with it,” he told reporters at the new DAP Segambut parliamentary office here.

Kit Siang's remarks follow criticism against his son and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for publicly disclosing the number of financial scandals dogging the previous Najib administration.

The Iskandar Puteri MP was asked to respond to PH de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement yesterday that Guan Eng must find a balance between exposing scandals of the past administration and the country's interest in assuring investor confidence.

Lim senior said if the current ministers were aware of wrongdoings but kept quiet, their silence could later be used as a tool by the Opposition to attack the ruling government and hold them accountable.

“They are the ones who know about it, they should be exposing it... later they will be grilled by the Opposition who will make it seem as if they are responsible over it.

“All the past wrongdoings are being opened up and by doing so, we can put things right and build a new Malaysia,” Kit Siang said.