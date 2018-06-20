New Selangor MB aims to fill predecessor’s shoes well

Amirudin said his appointment was an achievement for youths in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said that he aimed to use predecessor Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as the “benchmark” for his own administration of the country’s richest state.

In an acceptance speech following his appointment as the MB, Amirudin, who is only 38 years old, said his appointment was also an achievement for youths in the country.

Azmin was Selangor MB for fewer than four years, but Amirudin said the former had brought about a big “wave of change” in the state and will be remembered by residents “forever”.

“Azmin was a MB who was excellent, a visionary, had integrity and was loved by the Sultan and the people of Selangor,” Amirudin said.

“But I don’t see it as a barrier for my mission. In fact, I feel lucky, that due to his outstanding track record, I am motivated to do my best using his success as a benchmark,” he added.

Amirudin was appointed as the 16th Selangor MB yesterday following Azmin’s decision last month to move to the federal administration and serve as the economic affairs minister.