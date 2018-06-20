Altantuya’s father wants cops to examine former Najib ADC

Ramkarpal said police are expected to take Setev’s statement today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Authorities must determine why a police aide-de-camp assigned to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and implicated in the killing of Altantuya Shaariibuu was never called as a witness in her murder trial, said Setev Shaariibuu’s lawyer.

Setev arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here at 11.45am to lodge a report for police to reopen the investigation into the case of his daughter who was killed and blown up with military grade explosives in a forest in Mukim Bukit Raja,Klang back in 2006.

Ramkarpal Singh, who is representing Setev, told the media briefly before entering the headquarters that one DSP Musa Safri, who had been assigned to the former prime minister at the time, would be among names cited.

The two former police commandos convicted of Altantuya’s murder were said to have answered to Musa.

“He was a crucial witness because it was established he played a significant role and it was unusual the prosecution did not call him then. The motive should have led to him being questioned.

“So we need to find out why the prosecution did not call him,” he said, adding the police report today was the official step needed to prompt a fresh investigation.

Musa’s name is intricately linked to the murder and he is believed to have further information on the case, but the prosecution then had refused to call him as a witness by saying his testimony was irrelevant.

Ramkarpal said police are also expected to take Setev’s statement today.

The Mongolian will leave Malaysia tomorrow after his meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at 5pm today.

Yesterday, he met with Attorney-General Tommy Thomas, with the meeting described as “fruitful” by Ramkarpal.

The Bukit Gelugor MP added the legal team was optimistic that investigators will delve deeper into the motive and personalities in the murder in their pursuit of justice.

He also said he was pleasantly surprised to discover that Thomas was both familiar with the case and up to date with developments despite the murder taking place 12 years ago.

The AG also indicated that the new investigation will not be delayed, he added.

Ramkarpal also said it was not necessary to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar, one of two police commandos convicted of Altantuya’s murder, in order to establish the motive for her murder.

This is Setev’s fourth visit to Malaysia to demand justice for his daughter.

In 2009, former police commandos with Special Action Unit Sirul and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of murdering Altantuya in Mukim Bukit Raja in Klang between 10pm on October 19, 2006 and 1am on October 20, 2006.

They were released in 2013 on appeal, but the Federal Court reinstated their death sentence in 2015.

Sirul fled to Australia prior to the apex court’s ruling and has been detained there since.

Australia’s laws prevent the country from deporting Sirul as he will face the death sentence here.