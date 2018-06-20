DAP MP calls for end to politician middlemen after Ramadan bazaar row

Fong speaks to reporters outside the Dang Wangi police headquarters on June 20, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun called today for an end to the intervention by politicians in the award of public contracts.

The DAP federal lawmaker said the culture of support letters must be abolished, adding that he had put forward the suggestion to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“Regardless of whether it’s Ramadan, Chinese New Year or Deepavali, these trading lots should be given directly to individual applications who are genuine.

“They should not be given to any NGOs or political parties as it would be fairer to these small-time traders who do business for a living,” he told reporters here.

Fong filed a report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters here after being implicated in a recent power abuse and malpractice controversy over DBKL’s award of Ramadan bazaar trade licences in the Masjid India shopping district.

Yesterday Kuala Lumpur mayor Tan Sri Mohd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz was reported to have said DBKL will no longer entertain “support letters” from politicians on licensing-related matters and included requests to operate stalls in the city.

Fong admitted to issuing a letter of support to a political ally from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Mohd Noorhisyam Abd Karim who had sought his help to apply for the licence for 80 petty traders to open stalls in Masjid India from June 6 to 14.

“I then instructed my service centre to issue the support letter on the same day after stating that I have no objections to Mohd Noorhisyam’s request.

“The mayor then replied to the request on the same day and I received a copy of the letter stating DBKL has studied the feasibility of the Ramadan lot allocations by providing two options,” Fong said.

He said to enforce either options presented, DBKL needed his support letter as written confirmation and approval for organising the bazaar Ramadan along Jalan Masjid India until Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

When asked if his support letter was misused, Fong dismissed such claim and said he was merely obeying what was instructed by DBKL in the letter dated on June 5.

“I have been issuing thousands of support letters throughout my term as MP and it is a small matter to me.

“For example, I issued support letters for the purpose of social welfare, allowing single mothers or hawkers to obtain easier housing placement in their applications,” adding he would also be lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya tomorrow.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng also demanded for DBKL Licensing and Petty Traders Development Department director Anwar Mohd Zain to openly apologise to Fong for painting the latter in a bad light.

“In the June 5 letter addressed to Fong, Anwar in his own words, demanded Fong’s support letter as an approval after instructing Noorhisyam to do so if he needed the additional lots,” he said.

Lim also wanted Anwar to explain how he was forced to make the decision after receiving the support letter.

“Did Fong use threats against him? Has anyone in any way used threatening gesture or words against him to force him to issue additional stalls?” he said.

On Monday, PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had also urged the MACC and the police to conduct a thorough investigation so that those responsible could be duly dealt with.

Mohd Noorhisyam who was implicated in the Masjid India scandal, has also lodged a police report on the same day as Syed Saadiq.

In the scandal, Mohd Noorhisyam allegedly used his political connections to secure and rent 80 bazaar lots for as high as RM5,000 but have denied taking money from the traders.