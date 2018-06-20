Home of fugitive Jamal Yunos burgled by men masquerading as bodyguards

Jamal, who is wanted by the police, is believed to have fled the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Four men looted the private home of Umno division leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos after gaining entry by pretending to be members of his protection detail on Sunday.

Among their haul included 20 designer handbags.

A police source said the security guards at the residence noticed the breach of entry on Sunday morning, when one of them saw the men climbing over the gate into the home.

“The guards were hesitant in apprehending the suspects after they claimed they were the personal aides of Jamal looking to collect several items,” said the source.

“One of the suspects had his face covered, as the men later made away with one oversized luggage bag, about 20 pairs of spectacles of various brands and three mobile phones.”

The source said they also carted away two closed-circuit television (CCTV) decoders after cutting the cables.

The person said investigations found the house already in disarray after it was searched by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers prior to this.

“Forensic investigators managed to lift five fingerprints from the scene, but there were no CCTV recordings available, as they made away with the decoders,” said the source.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat confirmed the incident, and said no arrests have been made so far.

“We are also looking into their motive for breaking into the home, but as of now we are still trying to track down the suspects,” he said.