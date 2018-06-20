Kit Siang: Anti-Fake News Act should go, but safeguards needed

Lim said measures were still needed to combat fake news and urged stakeholders to review existing laws towards this end. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Anti-Fake News Act passed by the Barisan Nasional government just before the general election should be abolished, said DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

However, the DAP parliamentary leader said measures were still needed to combat fake news and urged stakeholders to review existing laws towards this end.

“The Anti-Fake News law has to be repealed as it was merely used as an instrument by the previous government to institutionalise and cover up the 1MDB scandal,” said Lim, referring to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

“1MDB was not fake news, but the Act was used by the Barisan Nasional government to make it seem as fake news. It was a repressive tool used to tool to curb news related to the 1MDB controversy.

“But there is a need to fight fake news, be it on social media or mainstream media. It cannot be allowed to be unchecked and other countries are also addressing this issue,” he told a press conference at the new DAP Segambut parliamentary office, here.

Lim said the media, legal experts and civil society must study the need for such a law or whether existing laws are sufficient to combat the issue and bring forth the proposal to the new government.

He stressed that his call for such a law was not a U-turn by Pakatan Harapan and cited a recent commentary in a Malay daily as an example of fake news with its claim that DAP wanted to do away with the nation’s royalty.

Yesterday, Lim said he supported such controls but opposed the Anti-Fake News Act for its susceptibility to abuse.

The law was passed in Parliament on April 2 despite protests from PH lawmakers.

The Act was gazetted after nine days and a Danish national was the first to be prosecuted under the new law over a YouTube video he posted on a shooting of a supposed Hamas member here.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was also investigated under the same law for claiming sabotage on his private jet during the GE14 campaign period.